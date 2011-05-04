Matt Sauter

Serply Logo

Matt Sauter
Matt Sauter
  • Save
Serply Logo design logo custom type
Download color palette

I decided to shrink the "S" and "y" significantly. Also tweaked the "e" and "p" along with other little guys here and there.

I love that "r" soooo much right now...

E4461b93b5922d20a496d698c751e14f
Rebound of
Serply Logo
By Matt Sauter
View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Matt Sauter
Matt Sauter

More by Matt Sauter

View profile
    • Like