Quixly - Multipurpose Opencart Responsive theme

Quixly is a Multipurpose Opencart Responsive theme. This theme comes pre-made layout with 100% Responsive ­which means that no matter the device, your website will scale beautifully to suit each device each time. Quixly theme definitely brings back to you many awesome experiences by providing lots of Advance Functions. It’s the most powerful OpenCart theme with tons For Multistore. Quixly theme is looking good and professional with colors combination.