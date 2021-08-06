Renoxa - Multipurpose Opencart Responsive theme

✅ Download Link ✅



**Renoxa ** is a Multipurpose Opencart Responsive theme. This theme comes pre-made layout with 100% Responsive ­which means that no matter the device, your website will scale beautifully to suit each device each time. **Renoxa ** theme definitely brings back to you many awesome experiences by providing lots of Advance Functions. It’s the most powerful OpenCart theme with tons For Multistore. **Renoxa ** theme is looking good and professional with colors combination.

It is very nice with its clean and professional look. In This theme Attractive homepage slider, Support multi-language, Support multi-currency, Ajax Quickview, Ajax Search Multiple Banners, etc. **Renoxa ** theme has full of functioning features of a modern template for any e-Commerce website. Renoxa theme is super faster speed to enhance the customers’ experiences. Admin Panel you have full control over your new website’s look and feel including infinite choice. Supporting the latest version of OpenCart 3.x, this theme has full of functioning features of a modern template for any eCommerce website.

Best Suitable for an E-commerce website. It is dedicated to Multistore, Fashion, apparel, Boutique, Studio, Clothes, Designer Jewellery, Cosmetic, Home appliances, Bag, Organic, Restaurant, Watch, Fashion, Ceramic, Flower. So it looks great on desktops, tablets, and mobiles. No HTML knowledge requires, easy to install and easy to use. Renoxa theme looking good and professional with its color combination.