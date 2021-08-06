🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A little project I had a while ago. The idea of representing a viking in a minimalist way was already a fun idea, but giving him a bit of personality was something I really wanted to do. That's the reason I made the eyebrows bushy and in negative space, with one being slightly higher as if asking "why?", and to give him just a touch more personality I tilted the helmet slightly.