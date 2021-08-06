Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Morgan Hauber

Women's Diving Badge

Women's Diving Badge graphic design tokyo 2020 olympics tokyo 2020 tokyo water pool womens sports womens diving sports diving adobe illustrator badge 2020 olympics olympics
Minimal badge for Women's Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Rebound of
Design a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.
By Dribbble
