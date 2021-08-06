TheCaramelCorp

SPIRIT vodka

TheCaramelCorp
TheCaramelCorp
  • Save
SPIRIT vodka art illustration vodka packaging branding design
Download color palette

Spirit - A vodka brand packaging design with a custom hand-drawn illustration of a Phoenix bird(client input).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
TheCaramelCorp
TheCaramelCorp

More by TheCaramelCorp

View profile
    • Like