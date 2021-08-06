Aditya S

Reading Habit Tracker App - Design Concept

Aditya S
Aditya S
  • Save
Reading Habit Tracker App - Design Concept ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

This is my concept of a habit tracking app which helps foster robust reading habits. My vision was to create a space inside of your phone to encourage you to embrace reading in a fun way!

Press "L" is you like it!

Any feedback? Feel free to leave your comments below.
Have an amazing idea? Let me know.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Aditya S
Aditya S

More by Aditya S

View profile
    • Like