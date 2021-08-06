Iconography in 3d

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here’s a sneak peek of a recent custom icon set I designed for exploration.
I make sure no icon should appear heavier or lighter than any other of the same scale. also, avoid this by applying 2 pixels stroke in all of the icons.
Designed on a pixel-based grid (24px by 24px) using foundational grid framework for icons, Also make precise adjustments to provide the perfect detail for the desired shape.
Designed from scratch in Figma and 3d using Vect