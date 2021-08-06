Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Syed Ali

Iconography in 3d

Syed Ali
Syed Ali
Iconography in 3d ui ui ux design illustration 3d iconography
Here’s a sneak peek of a recent custom icon set I designed for exploration.
I make sure no icon should appear heavier or lighter than any other of the same scale. also, avoid this by applying 2 pixels stroke in all of the icons.

Designed on a pixel-based grid (24px by 24px) using foundational grid framework for icons, Also make precise adjustments to provide the perfect detail for the desired shape.
Designed from scratch in Figma and 3d using Vect

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Syed Ali
Syed Ali

