Iconography in 3d

Here’s a sneak peek of a recent custom icon set I designed for exploration.

I make sure no icon should appear heavier or lighter than any other of the same scale. also, avoid this by applying 2 pixels stroke in all of the icons.

Designed on a pixel-based grid (24px by 24px) using foundational grid framework for icons, Also make precise adjustments to provide the perfect detail for the desired shape.

Designed from scratch in Figma and 3d using Vect