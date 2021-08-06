Font Resources

Grandelo Font

Hey Ho, Let's Go.... say hi to “Grandelo” display typeface. Powered with opentype features, alternate characters & ligatures. PUA encoded.

Perfect and suitable for logo, branding, sticker, t-shirt, headline, packaging, etc.

