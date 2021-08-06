GrbIz

Belarusian athletics

GrbIz
GrbIz
  • Save
Belarusian athletics belarus sport run minimal icon illustration vector athletics
Download color palette

That´s how Belarusian athletics looks like this summer. Inspired by the girl who escaped.

8fb69ba665e71a5905316c4a19166c3f
Rebound of
Design a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
GrbIz
GrbIz

More by GrbIz

View profile
    • Like