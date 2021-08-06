Alex Bobadilla

Grandma's Vases

Alex Bobadilla
Alex Bobadilla
  • Save
Download color palette

I did a motion graphics video to introduce our ads and analytics platform to our users. It was really fun! And got a lot of impact 😊
Here is the link if you want tho check it out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kABAp0qncU&ab_channel=Rappi

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Alex Bobadilla
Alex Bobadilla
strategic thinking, simplicity and amazingness 🤸🏻‍♀️

More by Alex Bobadilla

View profile
    • Like