I am really excited to share what I've done for testbook users. I believe that this flow will enhance their experience.

User Profile will be one go to place for users to access all relevant information about themselves and their exam preparation. It will show personal information, account information, user activities, user performance and improvements, certificates earned, skills mastered, badges earned, resume builder etc. User will be able to see information about their friends, teachers and anybody else they interact with.

Enjoy, share some love, and stay awesome! 😷✋🚀