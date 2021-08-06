Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ian Irwan Wismoyo

KABAL - Bold Contrast Serif Fonts (FREE)

KABAL - Bold Contrast Serif Fonts (FREE) commercial free modern contemporary poster branding graphic design design asset resources download fonts free fonts free download freebies typeface font typography
FREE FOR PERSONAL AND COMMERCIAL USE

Kabal is a bold, strong, and high-contrast serif fonts, inspired from the diversity of futuristic contemporary typographic design nowadays, touched up with the formal vintage vibes.

Download now:
https://justfontyou.com/shop/fonts/kabal-bold-high-contrast-fonts/

