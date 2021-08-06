Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mafer Rodas

Jacks game - Juego de Jacks - Tradición y cultura

Jacks game - Juego de Jacks - Tradición y cultura graphic design tradición jacks game juego de jacks jacks guatemala 3d animation animation 3d ilustración design diseño grafico composition ilustration 3d culture cinema 4d
Sofware used: Cinema 4D
Time: 30 seconds

The games “jackes” were part of the culture of Guatemala, it's a continuous sequence of the games falling down, but in a eternal loop because this game don't disappear yet.

Did you play Jackes in your country?

Video: https://vimeo.com/472000943

