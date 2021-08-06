Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
PRIYANKA BALONI

SHOES APP

PRIYANKA BALONI
PRIYANKA BALONI
  • Save
SHOES APP shoes mobile app application uiux design
Download color palette

Hi Guys!
Here is my little effort, I hope you guys like it.
Please do let me know your reviews about it.
SHOES APP
If you like my work, plz follow me in below link
https://www.behance.net/priyankabaloni

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
PRIYANKA BALONI
PRIYANKA BALONI

More by PRIYANKA BALONI

View profile
    • Like