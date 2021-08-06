Ben Levy

the Bran Bunch

Ben Levy
Ben Levy
  • Save
the Bran Bunch fanbase social media brand design logo adobe illustrator
Download color palette

This is a logo for local to the Bay Area social media person. On the app they call their followers/fans the BranBunch. The persons name is Brandon, bran for short and so the fans are the bunch.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Ben Levy
Ben Levy

More by Ben Levy

View profile
    • Like