Umang Atal

Settings Screen!!!!

Umang Atal
Umang Atal
  • Save
Settings Screen!!!! settings mobile 007 dailyui ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette

Daily UI :: 007
Hello fellow UI Designers have created Logos for my Sixth challenge hope you guys like it!!!

Umang Atal
Umang Atal

More by Umang Atal

View profile
    • Like