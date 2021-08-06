Creditcard Checkout Page

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hey dribblers
I am glad to share my new work for "DailyUI challenge for 100 days"
I am challenged to create a credit card checkout page for dailyui 002
I imagined to create a checkout page for a girl/woman who shops online at a boutique where all woman accessories and dresses are available
Hope you would like it!
Looking forward for your feedbacks at the comment section!

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
