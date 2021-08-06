Creditcard Checkout Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey dribblers
I am glad to share my new work for "DailyUI challenge for 100 days"
I am challenged to create a credit card checkout page for dailyui 002
I imagined to create a checkout page for a girl/woman who shops online at a boutique where all woman accessories and dresses are available
Hope you would like it!
Looking forward for your feedbacks at the comment section!