Emote Corner

Yui komori dead by daylight

Yui komori dead by daylight illustrations streamercommunity twitchcommunity smallstreamers streamers chibi twitch emotes twitchaffiliate twitch twitchtv twitchbadges twitchemotes chibiemotes chibi cutechibi cuteemotes cute deadbydaylightemotes dbdemotes deadbydaylight yuikomori
"A set of chibi emotes made for a Twitch streamer.

Twitch emotes by Emote corner Team.

hit me at emotecorner@gmail.com"

