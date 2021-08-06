Ajiteru Dolapo

Hero Section Design

photos vector ui grids graphic design fashion designer design
Here's a hero section I designed recently. I did like three variations of this(used different types of pictures). Check it out on my behance:

https://t.co/T7JLoGuz3k

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
