Social Media Ad Post

Hello,
Hope you are doing well.
This is a facebook and Instagram Ad post design. It is a work for my Bangladeshi client, They are running a camping named T30 campaign. They sale T-shirt only for 299 Bangladeshi Taka and as a gift they give a motorcycle, a double door fridge, and a laptop and vivo v20e phone. I hope you like it.
Have any Project on your mind?
please contact at :
Whatsapp: +8801916538411
Gmail: rakibbhm411@gmail.com
Thank you.