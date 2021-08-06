Elizaveta Tkach

The cosmetic e-commerce adaptive web-site

The cosmetic e-commerce adaptive web-site e-commerce cosmetic photoshop figma interface uiux web-design ux ui adobe
Hi, Dribbble!💕

Here's cosmetic e-commerce adaptive web-site.

Design—Figma.

Lemme know what you think. 😊

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
