João Borges

Random UI | Vegan Recipes

João Borges
João Borges
  • Save
Random UI | Vegan Recipes texture graphicdesign randomui landing page food app food vegan forest ipad app photoshop layout ui minimal design dailyui ux logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

Another random UI 👋🏽 !!

In this, the objective was to design a landing page for vegan recipes app. Explored colours, textures, forms and layouts, as well as some time in photoshop messing around with the background.

Hope you like it!

João Borges
João Borges

More by João Borges

View profile
    • Like