DEUX PARADIS, beachfront heaven suites

Deux Paradis, translated from French simply means Two Paradises. Symbolically speaking, this corresponds to a couple of interpretations. First and foremost is the lodging perspective, symbolizing the luxurious accommodation along with a jaw dropping sea view and landscape. Secondly, Two Paradises relates to the duality of the business ownership and family name of Antonia & Maria Paradisanou. Deux Paradis brand name was created to accompany these beautiful ladies to their hospitality journey. The logo itself depicts the number 2 as the Deux visual interpretation, in a stylized way, in order to symbolize the rising sun, the sunset over the amplitude of sea and horizon. Lower parallel lines present the water element of the ocean and seafront location. Truly a seafront heaven to experience.