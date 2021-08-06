DailyUI Challenge Day 011

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success. Is it for a sign up form? A download/upload message? (As always, it's up to you!)" - Here is what I came up with for Day 11 of the 100 day UI challenge. I love iconography and designing with icons that most people recognize. Usability is important - and there's no need to recreate the wheel. Designing like similar products is beneficial in creating a user friendly end product.