DailyUI Challenge Day 011

"Design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success. Is it for a sign up form? A download/upload message? (As always, it's up to you!)" - Here is what I came up with for Day 11 of the 100 day UI challenge. I love iconography and designing with icons that most people recognize. Usability is important - and there's no need to recreate the wheel. Designing like similar products is beneficial in creating a user friendly end product.