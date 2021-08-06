Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Educational Game App Design

Educational Game App Design design kids game educational app design ux ui kids app kids mobile game app game app game
Hi Guys,

Happy to share with you my recent app design made for an educational mobile game aimed to 4-12 years old kids.
Feel free to let me know what do you think about the design and if you have any comments, all appreciated!

