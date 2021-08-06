Yakima Chief Hops, Brand Identity

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
30-years of history connecting family hop farms to the world’s finest brewers, heritage was celebrated naming the company Yakima Chief Hops and developing a new identity to push the brand to become a global leader for hops. Studying the market and seeing an opportunity for differentiation, a new logo was developed celebrating the American heritage of Yakima Chief Hops and it’s relationship with the Yakima Nation. The logo represents the past, present, and future of the organization with strong American heritage aesthetics connecting you to farming and craftsmanship.