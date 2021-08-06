Studio Sampersand

Desguin Kwartet

Desguin Kwartet
One of the band members requested me as a design professional to put some artwork in the correct technical pdf. However the artwork was beyond ugly, so I made a new draft for this quartet's first album. Sadly they chose to go for the original artwork.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
