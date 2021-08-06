Blue Fire Designs

Personal Branding for a client

Blue Fire Designs
Blue Fire Designs
  • Save
Personal Branding for a client power business women woman female lady design brand branding logo
Personal Branding for a client power business women woman female lady design brand branding logo
Download color palette
  1. graphic-02.jpg
  2. graphic-01.jpg

Branding done for a client of mine who is an IT project manager and has a plans to start on her own! Good luck to her :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Blue Fire Designs
Blue Fire Designs
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Blue Fire Designs

View profile
    • Like