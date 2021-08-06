Ted Kulakevich
unfold

Isometric icons Scaled

Ted Kulakevich
unfold
Ted Kulakevich for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Isometric icons Scaled abstract modern iconset design simple isometric illustration icons
Isometric icons Scaled abstract modern iconset design simple isometric illustration icons
Download color palette
  1. Icons scaled.png
  2. Icons scaled-1.png

Wanted to share an example of these isometric icons and how they can scale up to be spot illustrations. Some animation with these would be awesome!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like