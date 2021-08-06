Waver location based social media app

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Welcome to Waver! One of my old ideas or mybe dreams to have an application to help lonlely people like myself to connect eachother and have happier life and relations. But i couldn't make any progress yet. So decided to post some pages in here to hear more from you.
Hope you like it. Do not forget to leave your precious feedbacks. Cheers!