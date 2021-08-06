Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Magec Yoga Logo

Magec Yoga Logo modern yoga branding sun logo island tribal sun logo
Yoga Studio is based on the Guanche name of the Sun God, Magec. Rooted in the Canary Islands the mark takes on a tropical and tribal feel to honor this civilization.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
