Serply Logo
Laying down some more custom type. The "r' was originally a non-script, and there were no joins between the "p" and "l". I had to mess with all that before going too far, since it bugged me like a crazed wombat.

This definitely needs more work, but I'm pleased with it as a start.

Posted on May 4, 2011
