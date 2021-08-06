The perfect creature

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I was obsessed with jellyfishes for ages. They are so graceful and ductile, so much beauty and pliability... Then I was poisoned with on if these creatures. It was ailing for a couple of days and the scar was visible for half of a year... But I love them even despite of this harmful accident. They are perfect. Even the dangerous ones.