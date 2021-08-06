Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Monica Rief

Concept Drawing of a Coworking Space. (Indoor View)

Monica Rief
Monica Rief
  • Save
Concept Drawing of a Coworking Space. (Indoor View) watercolor digitalwatercolor conceptsketch conceptdrawing architecturalsketch architecturaldrawing procreate design illustration colorillustration graphic design digitalillustration digital digitalart
Download color palette

Concept drawings commissioned by a client of a coworking space in California, drawn and colored by hand in Procreate.

Monica Rief
Monica Rief

More by Monica Rief

View profile
    • Like