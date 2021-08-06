Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pennywise (2017) - Flat Illustration

Pennywise (2017) - Flat Illustration vector vanila design illustration flat design design
I illustrated one of my favorite horror movies (and yes, I mean both 1990 and 2017. version). My personal opinion is that 2017's Pennywise is more iconic and stucks more with you than original 1990's one).

I had a lot of fun doing this! Don't forget to <3 if you liked it!

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
