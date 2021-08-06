Himanshu Kala

Clothing Brand Logo

Himanshu Kala
Himanshu Kala
  • Save
Clothing Brand Logo icon graphic design branding vector logo illustration adobe
Download color palette

The logo was made for a clothing brand, The image shows a lady wearing an Indian attire called saree, the brand for which the logo was made for deals with hand-painted sarees.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Himanshu Kala
Himanshu Kala
Like