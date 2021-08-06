Eseosa Belo-Osagie

Daily UI :: 003

Daily UI :: 003 daily ui dailyuichallenge web design furniture landing page furniture landing page dailyui
It is Day 3 of my #dailyuichallenge and today is for a landing page. I went with furniture and came up with this.

Let me know what you think, and leave a like while you're at it 😊

