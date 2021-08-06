Gustavo Zambelli

Dirt World X

Gustavo Zambelli
Gustavo Zambelli
  • Save
Dirt World X texture grain vintage neuquen branding bicycle mtb jump dirt bmx shovel iconography icon illustration skull
Download color palette

Just playing a bit with old icons ☠

Gustavo Zambelli
Gustavo Zambelli
I like to illustrate things & eat food.

More by Gustavo Zambelli

View profile
    • Like