Anoz Gosai

Credit Card Checkout

Anoz Gosai
Anoz Gosai
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout dailyui website ux creditcard ui
Download color palette

Daily UI challenge day 2: Credit card checkout.

This challenge really challenged my ability.
It was preety hard but it's all worth at the end.
Your feedbacks are always valued.
#DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Anoz Gosai
Anoz Gosai

More by Anoz Gosai

View profile
    • Like