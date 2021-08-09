Sofia Périé
Wellness and meditation app

Wellness and meditation app
Hello dribbblers!

We want to share this project with you. 💪
Headsound is a wellness app that offers the user a variety of guided meditation courses and allows them to track their progress and mental health.

We're very excited to see some thoughts on this one.

.

@ Escolha Digital

Thank you for your support 🙏
