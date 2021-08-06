Chathu Rashmini

#DailyUI #017 - Email Receipt

#DailyUI #017 - Email Receipt design ux ui
Hello dribbblers,

This is my design for the 17th daily UI challenge.
It is an email receipt for a meal delivery.

Tool used: Figma

Thanks :)

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
