Project animals

Project animals cute animals youthful designs combinaison mark cute design animals logo fun design koala logo combinaison logo mascot design illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer art branding logo graphic design
This's the final design accepted by the client for " project animals " company.
Description of the business : "Project Animals" is a social enterprise aiming to spread awareness and education about animal
welfare, challenges they face, and what we as humans can do better to help them. They design jewelry
that allows them to raise their voice for the animals, as well as share.
What do you think about this final design my friends ? I hope that you will like it 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

