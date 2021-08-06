Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Visoice (Azhar maulana)

PCR Logo design 20th Birthday

Visoice (Azhar maulana)
Visoice (Azhar maulana)
  • Save
PCR Logo design 20th Birthday branding illustration illusilator logo design photoshop
Download color palette

I made this design for Politeknik Caltex Riau 20Th design Competiton, not a winner but i apreciate all my work and i love it. not every things we want we can get, so just let it flow.

Failure is enriching. It’s also important to accept that you’ll make mistakes — it’s how you build your expertise. The trick is to learn a positive lesson from all of life’s negative moments. — Alain Ducasse

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Visoice (Azhar maulana)
Visoice (Azhar maulana)

More by Visoice (Azhar maulana)

View profile
    • Like