PCR Logo design 20th Birthday

I made this design for Politeknik Caltex Riau 20Th design Competiton, not a winner but i apreciate all my work and i love it. not every things we want we can get, so just let it flow.

Failure is enriching. It’s also important to accept that you’ll make mistakes — it’s how you build your expertise. The trick is to learn a positive lesson from all of life’s negative moments. — Alain Ducasse