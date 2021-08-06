Abi Ojo

Man Facial Expressions

Abi Ojo
Abi Ojo
  • Save
Man Facial Expressions illustrator motion graphics ui illustration
Download color palette

Man Facial Expressions for a Motion Graphics Project. Sketched in Procreate | Illustrated in Adobe Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Abi Ojo
Abi Ojo

More by Abi Ojo

View profile
    • Like