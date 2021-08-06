Faris Prayoga

Food delivery app

Faris Prayoga
Faris Prayoga
  • Save
Food delivery app uiconcept exploration clean minimal ux app mobile branding design ui
Download color palette

Find your nearby restaurant and simply choose your fav foods 🍕

Currently I'm looking for a job opportunity, let me know if my works are fit with your needs. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Faris Prayoga
Faris Prayoga

More by Faris Prayoga

View profile
    • Like