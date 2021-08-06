Pawel Kozera

Weight lifting App mockup

Pawel Kozera
Pawel Kozera
  • Save
Weight lifting App mockup theme dark minimal mobile app progression ui ux fit
Download color palette

Playing around with some refreshed UI for the Progression App

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Pawel Kozera
Pawel Kozera

More by Pawel Kozera

View profile
    • Like