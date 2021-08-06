Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Analysis Charts and Stats

Analysis Charts and Stats
Analytics screen for a SAAS application that contains real time graphs, logs and status boxes.

Download free figma file here.

Check out the html version here.

Purchase html template here.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
