Seattle vintage travel poster

This vintage inspired travel poster is part of a new series I'm calling "Hipster Towns". Seattle seems like a good place to start, with its homegrown style full of local art and entertainment, craft breweries, independent bookstores, cool bike shops, and vintage stores. They also have a lot to offer in the way of camping and hiking. One of my favorite things about Seattle is how accessible everything is. You can walk most places downtown or just hop on Sound Transit to get anywhere in minutes. Stay tuned for more in this series.

