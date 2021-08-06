Duolingo Camp Duo Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We launched Camp Duo during summer 2020 to bring language learning to your own backyard for four weeks of camp-themed language activities.
We had games and events for campers of all ages throughout July, and sent beautiful embroidered patches to learners to help them celebrate language learning during COVID-19.